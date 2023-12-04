Wow! Here is when the trailer of the movie Animal will be released

MUMBAI :Upcoming movie of Ranbir Kapoor titled Animal has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was announced, the movie which also has Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna along with the actor Ranbir Kapoor is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

It has been quite sometime that the announcement video was out and since then the movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans because of the Unique title and it promises a never seen before avatar of Ranbir Kapoor.

The fans are eagerly looking forward to the teaser, trailer and the new glimpses coming from the side of makers, and now as per the reports it is said that the trailer of the movie will be releasing on the first week of July.

also read: Must Read! Will Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar break the debut jinx with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

Yes you heard right, if reports are to be believed, the trailer of movie Animal will be out on the first week of July and the chief guest during the trailer launch event will be Shahrukh Khan and Prabhas.

Well there is no confirmation about this news, but if this news is true no doubt we are eagerly looking forward to the month of July and for the trailer of the movie. Currently we can see many pictures and videos which are floating all over internet directly from the set of the movie which are increasing our excitement for the movie as we can see the never seen before look of the actor Ranbir Kapoor

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie Animal, do let us knowcin the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

also read: Woah! Suhana Khan's first media interaction gets mixed response; while some netizens praise her for 'confidence', some say 'nepo power'