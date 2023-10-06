Wow! Here's all you need to know about Nysa Devgn’s rumored boyfriend Vedant Mahajan who hosts lavish parties in Mumbai, Delhi, and London, through his event management company

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is yet to make her Hindi Film debut, but the 19-year-old has already grabbed everyone’s attention because of her public appearances. The star kid is spotted by paparazzi quite often, and has become a star in her own right. Two people who are always seen with her in the pictures are Orry Awatramani aka Orry and the other is Vedant Mahajan who she is rumored to be dating.

Vedant, who is all of 25 years old, co-owns the event management company MVM Entertainment with his friends Manak Dhingra and Mohit Rawal. The three of them host luxurious parties in Delhi, Mumbai and London. These parties are attended by star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Ahan Shetty, Mahikaa Rampal, Aryan Khan, including Nysa Devgn of course.

The business idea came out when Vedant and his friends hosted new years parties for three consecutive years from 2014 to 2016 because they found it tough to get entry into clubs. These parties were attended by more than 500 people, seeing which Mumbai hotels and nightclubs asked them to plan events for them as well.

Vedant pursued Masters of Entrepreneurship from the University College of London. Celebs like Ranveer Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Imran Khan, Divine, Tesher, Ritviz, Garry Sandhu, and Ramone Rochester have performed at events hosted by Vedant and his friends.

Speaking of his job, Vedant said, “It is as glamorous and cool as it seems during the last three hours of the event which you guys see on the internet. But very few people understand the work and stress we have to deal with during the entire week; sometimes even a month, to perfectly execute those three hours of fun. Furthermore, the level of attention you have to give to detail can often be super overwhelming. Everything from the light to the music to operations and execution, even the health and safety of the staff and attendees is my responsibility.”

