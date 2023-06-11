Wow! Here's how Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their daughter Raha's birthday with the paparazzi, take a look

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby daughter Raha turned 1 today. Celebrating her special day, the proud parents sent in cakes and treats for the media who gathered outside their Vastu home in Bandra.
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby daughter Raha turned 1 today. Celebrating her special day, the proud parents sent in cakes and treats for the media who gathered outside their Vastu home in Bandra. A video of the same has gone viral and fans are all hearts for the warm gesture shown by them.

Earlier in the day, Alia Bhatt also penned a heartfelt note for her baby daughter and also gave a glimpse of the little one smashing her birthday cake. She however chose not to unveil Raha’s face. In the first image, Raha’s hands are seen playfully smashing a cake. 

Also read - Wow! Since Raha Kapoor turns 1 today, let's go back to times when parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt lovingly spoke about their daughter

In the second picture, Raha, Ranbir, and Alia’s hands are intertwined, holding marigold flowers. Raha is elegantly dressed in pink attire in this shot. In the third, a video captures Ranbir and Alia holding a music box as it plays the tune La Vie en Rose.

She captioned the carousel, “Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away.. there’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself (sic)."

On this special day, ‘Dadi’ Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and penned down a sweet note for her ‘precious doll’. “…and just like that she turned 1. Happy 1st Birthday my precious doll Raha. We love you to the moon and back," she wrote and added heart balloon stickers.

Also read - Wow! Grandmother Neetu Kapoor has a lovely wish for Raha Kapoor as she turns 1

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan also sent birthday wishes to her granddaughter with a heartwarming message. “Seems like just yesterday that you came into our world. Can’t believe it’s already been a whole year! Happy Birthday darling Raha. Happy Birthday to You (pink heart emojis)," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - News 18 
 

Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor RAHA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor Khan Neetu Kapoor Soni Razdan Bollywood TellyChakkar
