Wow! Here's how Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu in their Delhi House

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood industry. Actress Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress her fans with her acting and fashion.

Fans always look forward to the upcoming news and posts of Sonam Kapoor. When the couple delivered a baby boy in the year 2022, fans wholeheartedly wished the beautiful couple and showered immense love. The latest pictures of the couple and their son is getting viral, where one can see their son Vayu receiving a grand welcome at their Delhi house.

As we see, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s son is getting a grand welcome at their Delhi house, which is beautifully decorated with lots of flowers and lightning.

No doubt, Sonam Kapoor, along with Anand Ahuja and family give major family goals. What are your views on these latest pictures of Sonam Kapoor's family? Do let us know in the comment section below.

