Wow! Here's when the pre-teaser of Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal' will be out

Finally, the wait is over. The pre-teaser of the movie Animal will be out tomorrow on this time, read more.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 15:30
movie_image: 
Animal

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Animal which has Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role is indeed one of the much awaited movies of the Year, the fans are really very excited to see the actor in his never seen before avatar, the glimpse of the actors which are floating all over the internet directly from the sets of the movie are increasing the excitement level of the fans.  

The movie which also has Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimr, along with Shakti Kapoor is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The fans are looking forward to the teaser and the trailer of the movie which is all set to hit the big screen in the month of August and now the makers have officially announced that the pre teaser of the movie will be out tomorrow on 11th June exactly at 11:00 a.m.

ALSO READ – (Must Read! Shiny Ahuja, the promising actor whose career took a U-turn after being accused of molestation, here’s all you need to know about him)

Yes you heard right, tomorrow is the date for all the Ranbir Kapoor fans to watch out for the first ever glimpses and the pre teaser of the movie
Animal.

What are your views on the movie and how excited are you for the teaser, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Animal is all set to hit the big screen on 11th August clashing with two biggies OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam along with Gadar 2 which has Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ (Shocking! These Hindi film celebrities faced sexual abuse)

Animal Ranbir Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna Anil Kapoor Bobby Deol Tripti Dimri Sandeep Reddy Vanga Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 15:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Farah Khan Wants To See Shah Rukh Khan's Painting From OSO After Amitabh Bachchan
MUMBAI:‘India’s Best Dancer 3’, celebrates ‘Cinema ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal’. Paying tribute to the incredible journey of...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Pakhi screams out Virat’s name on the flight with Sai
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Malti Devi warns Anupama about risking her career being with Anuj
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Remorse! Manjari repents seeing Abhimanyu and Akshara separated
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Angad is alive, all thanks to Sahiba
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2:Really! Ram and Priya agree to get married but only for three months
MUMBAI:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Upcoming movies of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and its latest update
Must Read! Upcoming movies of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and its latest update
Latest Video
Related Stories
Must Read! Upcoming movies of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and its latest update
Must Read! Upcoming movies of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and its latest update
Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “I have been choosy because I don’t want to repeat and typecast myself”
Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “I have been choosy because I don’t want to typecast myself”
Raveena Tandon
Cute! Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani interacts with paparazzi; netizens say, “How cute pretty and adorable she is”
Deepika Padukone
Shocking! These Hindi film celebrities faced sexual abuse
Ganapath
Tiger Shroff shares an update on his upcoming film Ganapath part 1 on high fan demand; writes “It will be worth your wait”
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar
Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar box office collection: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan stays rock steady on its second Friday; Sunny Deol starrer takes a good start