Wow! Here's why fans and critics have a liking for Ayushmann Khurrana starrers, read to find out

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana may have kicked off his journey as the Roadies winner in 2004, followed by a successful stint as a popular VJ/host. However, in the last 19 years, Ayushmann - who left a lasting impact as a promising newcomer in Vicky Donor (2012)– continues to win hearts with her impeccable singing potential and more importantly, acting chops.

The National Award-winning actor has not only been lauded for picking up right films, but also because he thinks the “trick to win over the audience is to be one of them”.

The VJ-turned actor started his career with a film wherein he essayed the role of a sperm donor. The popular film was followed by another successful project Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which was based on erectile dysfunction.

His next films - Badhaai Ho (revolved around middle-aged parental pregnancy), Article 15 (explored caste equations), Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (broke taboos around homosexuality), Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (about unconventional couple featuring Vaani as a transgender woman), Anek (stressed on the need for inclusivity) and Doctor G (male gynecologist treating female patients) – have brought to the fore the typical middle class mindset.

Not just that, his conscious decision of taking up thought-provoking projects have also helped the viewers understand the different prejudices that exist in the society.

Considering the fact that he is born and brought up in North India, Ayushmann understands the milieu really well and has a convincing understanding of the middle-class mindset. His ability to bring out humour from the hypocrisy that exists in society helped his films find several takers in the past.

Actors leave an indelible impact on the viewers when they fit their onscreen characters like a glove. Ayushmann has done that with almost all his characters. Reason? He approaches the written convincingly and incorporates his own idiosyncrasies to make every character he plays more realistic.

One of the most convincing examples would be how he understood Pooja in Dream Girl, and grasped the essence of the character. Unlike his contemporaries, Ayushmann is a trained actor.

Since he has done theatre, street theatre and radio in the past, he understands his audiences really well. Each time he appears on the big screen, he ensures he makes the characters so convincing that the viewers feel he is playing a version of himself.

Each of Ayushmann’s film exude such a warm and familiar feeling that we can make ourselves comfortable with a cup of coffee and just get lost in the world that’s both beautiful and simple.

It is the magic of small town and life that he depicts on the big screen that the viewers are able to connect with something genuine.

For the unversed, in Andhadhun, Ayushmann’s house was tucked away in Pune’s Prabhat Road and Tabu’s swanky apartment in Magarpatta. Ayushmann also filmed four of his films in Delhi, which he often refers to as his second home.

Hence, Delhi streets, popular area likes Lodhi Colony, Nanakpura market, Bangla Saheb Gurudwara are captured in his films. Dum Laga Ke Haisha was visually appealing because it was set in Haridwar and Rishikesh.

Similarly, Bala was shot in Lucknow and Kanpur, Dream Girl 2 in Mathura, and a few sequences of Doctor G were partially shot at Allahabad University in Prayagraj.

