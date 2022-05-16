WOW! Hina Khan looks GORGEOUS in sheer corset, dramatic cape worth Lakh at the UK Film Festival

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses. She has worked in both television shows and films and has an impressive fan base.

In addition to her acting skills and good looks, it is her style statements that wow fans and admirers. She is once again in the limelight for her latest gorgeous look. Well, Hina Khan is all set to attend the Cannes Film festival 2022 which is scheduled to take place from May 17 to May 28. Before this, the Kausatii Zindagii Kay actor attended the UK Asian Film Festival, where she wore a sheer-off shoulder corset worth Rs 1,50,550.

ALSO READ: Interesting! This is how Hina Khan is learning a new skill for her upcoming project. Take a look!

Taking to her social media handle, the actress shared a series of pictures looking utterly stunning, leaving his fans and followers completely awestruck

Hina Khan’s basic yet regal outfit was complemented by a sheer off-shoulder corset embellished with fine crystals. She wore a pleated skirt with the corset and a floor-length cape which she donned it as a jacket. Her jacket’s cuffs were similarly adorned with mirrorwork. Hina kept her make-up neutral and added a pop of color to her outfit with green earrings. She styled her hair tied in a messy bun that complimented her look perfectly. The outfit was designed by a very prominent fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. According to the designer’s website, Hina’s whole attire cost a whopping price of Rs 1,50,500 and made quite a statement at the event.

Sharing the gorgeous pictures, the actress wrote, “Throwing some glitter and sass on the streets of London! #UKAFF2022 closing ceremony.” Hina’s ravishing look at the film festival received rave reviews from fans. Furthermore, #HinaKhanAtUKAFF2022 trended on Twitter. As per Pinkvilla, Hina will be attending Cannes 2022 to debut the poster for her new film, Country of Blind.

Check out the post here.

REUNION ALERT! Hina Khan reunites with her first generation Yeh Rishta ladies; you wouldn't want to miss it

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: REUNION ALERT! Hina Khan reunites with her first generation Yeh Rishta ladies; you wouldn't want to miss it

CREDIT: INDIA NEWS