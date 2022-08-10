WOW! Hindi film actors who got married to their childhood sweethearts

MUMBAI:A lot of times we have seen that Hindi film celebs fall in love on the sets of a film, and then they get married. But, there are actors who have got married to people outside of the industry whom they knew since their childhood.

Check out the list of Hindi film actors who got married to their childhood sweethearts...

Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in 2021. They were in a relationship for many years, and not many would know that they were childhood sweethearts.

Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was 18 when he met Gauri Khan at a party and she was just 14 at that time, and the rest is history. They are called as the power couple of Bollywood, and give their fans a lot of couple goals.

Ayushmann Khurrana – Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap got married in 2008. The two had met at a tuition class and they had a crush on each other. In fact, a friend of Tahira also had a crush on him.

Hrithik Roshan – Sussanne Khan

While Hrithik and Sussanne are no longer together, they still share a great friendship with each other and one of the reasons is that they have known each other since childhood. They were childhood sweethearts who later got married.

Fardeen Khan – Natasha Madhvani

Fardeen Khan, son of Feroz Khan and Natasha Madhvani, daughter of Mumtaz were childhood friends. The friendship turned into love and now, they have been married since 2005.

