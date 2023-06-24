Wow! Honeymoon pictures of Karan Deol and his wife is all about beautiful mountains and great scenery

MUMBAI: Karan Deol has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his wedding news all over the internet, the son of star Sunny Deol, Karan Deol has appeared in Bollywood movies like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Velle and recently the actor got married to his long time girlfriend Drisha Acharya.

The pictures from the wedding and Sangeet of the actor Karan Deol is grabbing the attention of the fans and the fans on the other hand are showering all the love towards the beautiful couple.

And now the actor had dropped few pictures from his honeymoon Diaries and it is all about rivers, lakes, with great scenery and some beautiful mountains, have a look

No doubt every picture shared by the actor Karan Deol are breathtaking and this couple is looking beautiful together in the picture, indeed we won’t be wrong in saying that the couple is having the best time of their life.

What are your views on this beautiful couple of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya and these beautiful pictures shared by the actor, do let us know in the comment section below.

