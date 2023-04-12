Wow! Housefull 5 finally gets release date

India's biggest comedy of franchise Housefull 5 is back with the fifth installment and here is when the movie will be releasing
Housefull

MUMBAI: No doubt Housefull franchise is one of the successful comedy brands in Indian cinema, we have seen and loved the part 1,2,3 and 4 that has got some amazing response not only from the critics but also from the fans and audience. The last franchise of the movie Housefull 4 released in the year 2019 which was indeed one of the successful movies of the year.

There has been many talks with regards to the fifth part of the movie, there were many reports and news which were claiming that different actors will be the part of the movie, but now here is the official announcement coming from the side of the makers of the movie with regards to the release date of the movie.

Taking to the Instagram handle the makers and the actors of the movie has finally reveal the release date of the movie Housefull 5, which is 6th June 2025, yes you heard right, for all the Akshay Kumar and Housefull brand fans you will have to wait yet another year for the next part of the movie Housefull 5.

As of now only Akshay Kumar and Ritesh Deshmukh seems to be the part of the movie and we look forward to the official announcement of some more amazing actors in the movie which will be directed by Tushar Mansukhani.

How excited are you for the movie Housefull 5, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

