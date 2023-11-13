Wow! This is how Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her Diwali with hubby Raghav Chadha, check it out

Recently, we got to see how Parineeti wished Raghav on his birthday with an emotional and romantic note. Now it’s Diwali time and the couple is celebrating their first Diwali together.
Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI : Not so long ago, we saw Parineeti Chopra celebrating her first Karwa Chauth with her hubby Raghav Chadha. The couple looked really happy and dreamy as Parineeti shared some pictures of them celebrating Karwa Chauth.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on 24th September this year in Udaipur, Rajasthan and we had updated you from the pre-wedding celebrations to the wedding pictures released.

From the time people came to know about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s relationship, everyone had started rooting for them and finally after the couple tied the knot, everyone had started pouring blessing and love for the couple and were so happy to see their wedding pictures.

Now it's Diwali time and the couple is celebrating their first Diwali together.

Also read - Congratulations! Have a look at the wedding pictures of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Check out the pictures where we can see how the couple is celebrating their time in Diwali. Take a look at the pictures below:

As we can see in the pictures, the couple really sets high goals for a lot of newlyweds while they celebrate the festival of lights. The fans of the actress are really in love seeing how beautifully the actress is enjoying her newly married life with her hubby Raghav Chadha.

Also read - Honest! Shahid Kapoor's candid confession about 15 Retakes in 'Dil To Pagal Hai's 'Le Gayi Le Gayi’ song; Says ‘I was a beginner’

Tell us what you think about this couple, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

