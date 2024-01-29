Wow! THIS is how Parineeti Chopra’s first show as a singer went, check out the deets inside

MUMBAI : Parineeti Chopra is one of the most adorable faces in the Hindi movie industry and has given some unforgettable performances over the years, starting from her debut movie ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ after which she starred in the movie ‘Ishaqzaade’ which was her first movie as the female lead and she was paired against Arjun Kapoor.

The actress was last seen in ‘The Girl On The Train’ after which we got to see more of her personal side of life as she had found love in Raghav Chadha. The actress got married last year to the politician Raghav Chadha and we got to see the couple not just celebrating their wedding but also their first Karva Chauth later that year.

Apart from acting, there are times when Parineeti has also shown her singing talent and won people’s heart with her voice. Her song ‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin’ from the movie ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ went viral and is a part of millions of playlists even today.

Earlier, we reported about how the multi-talented actress has now made a major announcement about her taking a different route in her career, which is singing. Now we are here with another update from Parineeti Chopra’s new life. She just got done with her first show as a singer and we must say, she really spread her charm. Take a look at the post below:

As we can see in the caption where Parineeti says, “Andddd it’s done….

I have tears of joy as I type this: MY FIRST EVER LIVE SINGING PERFORMANCE was last night and it was everythinggg I could wish for and more

Thank you all for the love and kindness you all have shown. It means a lot to me”

