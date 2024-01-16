Wow! This is how Siddharth Malhotra celebrated his birthday with his fans

There is a video getting while viral all over the internet where we see the birthday boy and actor Siddharth Malhotra celebrating his 39th Birthday with his fans
Siddharth

MUMBAI: No doubt actor Siddharth Malhotra is one of the most loved and forward actors we have in today's time, the actor over the time with his charm and acting contribution as different characters in different projects has created as solid mark in the heart and Minds of the fans who always look forward to the upcoming movies of the actor.

The heartthrob of the nation Siddharth Malhotra has turned 39 today and we can see the posts and messages for the actor all over the internet which are dropped by the fans all over, and now there is a video floating all over the internet where we see the actor Siddharth Malhotra is celebrating his 39th birthday with the fans and the sweet nature and the gesture of the actor really makes him special, the way he is greeting his friends is very beautiful, check of the video

As we can see in the video the actor is looking Supremely handsome as he was seen cutting the cake with the fans around him, we can also see the actor with his sweetest smile and the fans around him is feeding him the birthday cake and he is discussing on different topics with the fans, we can also see the star clicking some pictures with the fans.

No doubt this is one of the beautiful ways for the celebrity to celebrate his birthday with none other than his loved ones, aka fans, what are your views on this video of the actor Siddharth Malhotra, do let us know in the comment section below.

Team Tellychakkar wishes the actor a very happy birthday, well on the professional note Siddharth Malhotra will be next in the upcoming OTT series titled The Indian Police Force which will be releasing on digital platform Amazon Prime video on 19th January.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

