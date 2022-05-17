Wow! This is how Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday with his lady love Katrina Kaif

Actor Vicky Kaushal turned 34 on 16th May, and have a look at the video of the actor celebrating his birthday with his lady love Katrina Kaif
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 11:45
movie_image: 
Wow! This is how Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday with his lady love Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in the acting industry, the actor not only with his amazing acting contribution but also with his looks has been winning the hearts of the fans. No doubt in a small span of time the actor had made his strong mark in the Bollywood industry.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s marriage was the talk of the nation and the fans and showered their love and blessings to the couple all over the social media. Recently actor Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday, the pictures of which we have seen on the Instagram handles of Katrina Kaif.

And now we have come across a video where the actor Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his 34th birthday by cutting cake along with his lady love Katrina Kaif.

 

 

ALSO READ –Amazing! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif rumoured to make their debut on TV with THIS show

 
This video of cake cutting of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is getting some great response from the fans all over and in this video they both are looking really very cute.

What are your views on this birthday celebration video of the actor Vicky Kaushal along with his daily love Katrina Kaif, do let us know in the comments section below.

On the professional front the actor Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movie titled Govinda Mera Naam, and The Great Indian Family. The actor also has Laxman Utekar's next and Anand Tiwari's next.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Ouch! Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at star kids, says they look weird like boiled eggs

 

Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Sanju Uri govinda mera naam Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 11:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Romantic! Akriti kisses Anubhav on neck and rests her head on Anubhav’s shoulder
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Oo La La! Heli Daruwala resembles Madhuri Dixit in her sexy avatar; we can’t stop gushing over the actress!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read:...
WOW! Meet choreographer Tushar Kalia's fiance Triveni Barman
MUMBAI: The year 2022 has brought a lot of good news for the fans as many celebs have announced their weddings. Ace...
STUNNING! Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna is stealing hearts with the first glimpse of his wedding attire in StarPlus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis....
Wow! This is how Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday with his lady love Katrina Kaif
MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in the acting industry, the actor not...
Big update! Pallavi Dey’s family files FIR against her live-in partner Sagnik alleging murder and extortion
MUMBAI: Bengali actress Pallavi Dey, who was playing the female lead in TV show ‘Mon Mane Na’, was reportedly found...
Recent Stories
Wow! This is how Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday with his lady love Katrina Kaif
Wow! This is how Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday with his lady love Katrina Kaif
Latest Video