Wow! This is how Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday with his lady love Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in the acting industry, the actor not only with his amazing acting contribution but also with his looks has been winning the hearts of the fans. No doubt in a small span of time the actor had made his strong mark in the Bollywood industry.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s marriage was the talk of the nation and the fans and showered their love and blessings to the couple all over the social media. Recently actor Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday, the pictures of which we have seen on the Instagram handles of Katrina Kaif.

And now we have come across a video where the actor Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his 34th birthday by cutting cake along with his lady love Katrina Kaif.

ALSO READ –Amazing! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif rumoured to make their debut on TV with THIS show



This video of cake cutting of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is getting some great response from the fans all over and in this video they both are looking really very cute.

What are your views on this birthday celebration video of the actor Vicky Kaushal along with his daily love Katrina Kaif, do let us know in the comments section below.

On the professional front the actor Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movie titled Govinda Mera Naam, and The Great Indian Family. The actor also has Laxman Utekar's next and Anand Tiwari's next.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Ouch! Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at star kids, says they look weird like boiled eggs