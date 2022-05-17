Wow! This is how Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday with lady love Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in the industry. He has been winning the hearts of fans not only with his acting contribution but also with his looks. In a small span, he has made a strong mark in Bollywood.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s marriage was the talk of the nation, and fans and showered their love and blessings on the couple on social media. Recently, Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday, the pictures of which we have seen on the Instagram handle of Katrina Kaif.

And now, we have come across a video where the actor is celebrating his birthday by cutting a cake along with lady love Katrina Kaif.

This cake-cutting video is getting immense love from fans all over. Indeed, they both are looking very cute.

What are your views on this birthday celebration video of the Vicky Kaushal along with Katrina Kaif? Let us know in the comments section below.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movies Govinda Mera Naam and The Great Indian Family. He also has Laxman Utekar's next and Anand Tiwari's next.

