Wow! Hrithik Roshan and Nayanthara have THIS thing in common, take a look

Nayanthara and Hrithik Roshan are among the most established actors in India. Both made their debuts in the early 2000s and have been seen in several films since.
MUMBAI: Nayanthara and Hrithik Roshan are among the most established actors in India. Both made their debuts in the early 2000s and have been seen in several films since. Nayanthara embarked on her acting journey in 2003 with the film Manassinakkare, while Roshan graced the big screen for the first time in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai (2000).

Both actors have won several accolades in their illustrious careers. Nayanthara, popularly addressed as the LadySuperstar of South Indian cinema, has received five Filmfare Awards South, among other awards. Roshan, on the other hand, has won six Filmfare Awards. However, beyond these notable achievements, another lesser-known similarity exists between these two actors.

Nayanthara has six fingers on one hand, a similarity she shares with Hrithik Roshan. She has an additional rudimentary finger next to her little finger on her left hand. However, Nayanthara's extra finger is comparatively smaller, unlike Hrithik Roshan's prominently noticeable eleventh finger.

In medical terms, having one or more extra fingers is called polydactyly. It is a common congenital abnormality in which the extra fingers are abnormally developed and not very noticeable. But more importantly, the condition is mostly harmless. Some people also believe that polydactyly brings good luck.

On the work front, Nayanthara will next be seen in Jawan, the first teaser of which was recently released. Nayanthara was also seen in the teaser performing action stunts. Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh in the lead role. Other actors in the film are Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra, among others. Thalapathy Vijay, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Jawan in cameo roles. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 7.

Nayanthara also has the tentatively titled Lady Superstar 75 in her pipeline, for which she has commenced shooting. Being directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, this will be Nayanthara's 75th film and also one of her high-budget films. Lady Superstar 75 will also feature other actors like KS Ravikumar, Karthik Kumar, Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, Poornima Ravi and Renuka.

