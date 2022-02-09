WOW: Hrithik Roshan COMPLIMENTS ex-wife Sussanne Khan as she posts her DUMBBELL WORKOUT on social media!

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan ended their 14-year-old marriage in 2014.

Although their split came as a shock to their fans, the couple continues to co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan together. They are often seen catching up on a movie and even going on vacations together with their kids.

During the first lockdown, Sussanne moved in with Hrithik and their kids so that they all can be together. Hrithik had even set up a work-from-home space for his ex-wife. Now, she has been dishing out some major fitness goals of late with her motivational workout videos on Instagram. She recently shared a new video where she is seen working out with her dumbbells.

Sussanne sported a black tank top and multi-coloured printed shorts in the video. Her messy bun and shoes completed her overall look. She captioned the video, ‘Monday dumbell circuit… Done. #guettapen #chasingendorphins #niketrainingclub #stadiumgoods.’

As soon as she shared the video, comments started pouring in from all sides. Ex-husband Hrithik Roshan too commented on the post. He wrote, ‘Haha I like the shorts’, followed by a clapping emoji.

Her fans too showered love in the comment section. While one called her, 'Super Woman’, another one added, ‘Inspiring as always’.

CREDIT: TOI