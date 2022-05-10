WOW! Hrithik Roshan reveals a ritual that he has unknowingly been following in each of his movies

MUMBAI: Fans of Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan got to see him after nearly 3 years after his last released action film, War in 2019. The actor who is very often admired for his ‘greek god’ looks, blew his fans away one more time with his portrayal of the character Vedha in the recently released film Vikram Vedha. The intensity he has brought to the role has amazed audiences as always.

Hrithik, who reunited with Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Vedha after 2 decades, has revealed that he has been following a unique ritual, which the actor was not even fully aware of. Posting a picture looking all pensive, the actor shared on his Instagram account, “Time to let go. I don’t know exactly when I started doing this. Or even why. But I realized today that i’v secretly done this for every character that terrified me. Mostly it’s a red mauli ( kabir wore that) and sometimes it’s a black thread.

Can’t even remember when I started this. Was it kaho na pyaar hai ? Or koi mil gaya or much later ? ( Wil have to go back and check my wrists or neck in those films ) cause it’s never planned. Vedha got it at dress rehearsals n became it. Kabir got it at the War mahurat pooja and i made it a part of him.”

The Super 30 actor added, “I think I do it cause it physically anchors the commitment I make to myself before I begin. A secret pact between me and myself. The ritual of cutting it is always confusing. For vedha I tried once my shoot got over but couldn’t , then when my dub got over , but again couldn’t. And then I finally did when the question I ask myself had a satisfactory answer. “Did I give this everything I had?” “Can I do more ?” - it’s a question that scares me , drives me , n keeps me searching for more”.

He signed off saying, “Vedha has been a terrific journey. Thru him I learnt to be. At peace with my failings. Unafraid and unapologetic. I will always be grateful to my directors and writers Pushkar and Gayatri for creating this opportunity. Thank you Vedha. I let go. With love and gratitude.”

Hrithik will next be seen in Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone.

