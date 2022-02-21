WOW: Hrithik Roshan spends QUALITY TIME with his family and girlfriend Saba Azad!

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan has been busy shooting for the official Hindi remake of Tamil entertainer ‘Vikram Vedha’.

He essays Vedha in this film, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing Vikram. This thriller is being directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, who had helmed the original Tamil entertainer too. The makers of ‘Vikram Vedha’ are planning to release the film in September 2022.

Recently, he spent the weekend with his family and friends.

On Saturday, the actor was in Khandala for bestfriend Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding, which he attended with his parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan. A day later, he dropped by at uncle and music-composer Rajesh Roshan's and guess who accompanied him? His rumoured girlfriend and actor Saba Azad.

Rajesh Roshan shared the pictures from the fam-jam and he wrote: "Happiness is always around... Especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time." Hrithik commented this on the post: "Hahaha true that chacha! And you are the most fun." Saba Azad wrote: "Bestest Sunday."

Take a look:

Besides Hrithik and Saba, the picture features Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Kanchan Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, Suranika and Eshaan Roshan.

