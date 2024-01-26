Wow! Hrithik Roshan's Stealth Mode: The Untold Story Behind His First Portfolio Shoot with Dabboo Ratnani

MUMBAI: In an intriguing revelation, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared behind-the-scenes anecdotes of Hrithik Roshan's first portfolio shoot, unraveling a tale of humility, dedication, and a hidden identity.

Recalling the initial interaction, Dabboo mentioned that Hrithik, before his debut in 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai,' reached out for a portfolio shoot. However, the Fighter star cleverly omitted the fact that he was Rakesh Roshan's son. The photographer, lacking a studio at the time, invited Hrithik to his home, where the actor brought a bag full of clothes for the shoot. Dabboo selected the wardrobe and even borrowed jackets for Hrithik from a friend.

Despite a studio under renovation and a leaky roof, Hrithik insisted on proceeding with the shoot that day. Dabboo expressed concern about the less-than-ideal location, but Hrithik's confidence and eagerness prevailed.

Also Read: Interesting! Hrithik Roshan on what went wrong with Vikram Vedha, “…now that Vikram Vedha has released on OTT, I have gotten amazing feedback from the people”

Dabboo realized Hrithik's star potential within the first few frames, utterly unaware of his lineage. The actor's charisma and poise during his first-ever portfolio shoot left the photographer in awe. Not disclosing his identity, Hrithik simply introduced himself as Hrithik and focused on delivering a stellar performance.

When the shoot concluded, Dabboo informed Hrithik about his usual two-day processing time. However, the actor, eager to see the results, accompanied the photographer to the lab on the same day. It was during this visit that Dabboo received a call from Rakesh Roshan, praising the images, and the revelation dawned upon him that Hrithik was, in fact, Rakesh Roshan's son.

Hrithik, having intentionally kept his identity under wraps, explained that he didn't want to create any pressure during the shoot. Despite a discounted offer, he initially forgot to pay the photographer but promptly settled the full amount after a gentle reminder.

The untold story behind Hrithik Roshan's first portfolio shoot unveils not only his humility and dedication but also the surprises that unfolded, surprising even the photographer himself.

Also Read:Hrithik Roshan is one of the most bankable stars in Hindi Cinema. He has carved a niche for himself with films like Super 30, Kaabil, War and many more.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla