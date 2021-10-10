Wow! I don’t think I have ever experienced so much love as he gave me: Mumtaz on Shammi Kapoor

MUMBAI: She said, "The world wanted to marry me but I had to decide who I shall remain happy with. Shammi Kapoor was very loving and caring with me. Nobody would believe that we were in love. Nobody believed that I had said ‘no’ to him for marriage because Shammi’s status in riches was higher; they said ‘how can Mumtaz refuse Shammi?’. Today when I am married to Mayur Madhvani who by the grace of God has money, people believe that I had refused Shammi. Still, all said and done, I don’t think I have ever experienced so much love as Shammi gave me."

The actress is of Iranian origin. She made her debut at the age of 11 with Sone Ki Chidiya and featured in Bandhan (1969), Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969), Sachaa Jhutha (1970), Khilona (1970), Tere Mere Sapne (1971), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Apna Desh (1972), Roti (1974), and Prem Kahani (1975).

Credits: Hindustan Times