WOW! IIFA 2023: From Salman Khan-Vicky Kaushal’s hug to a fan kissing Siddharth Nigam, here are the highlights of the award function

IIFA 2023 took place recently in Abu Dhabi and a lot of interesting things happened at the award function that grabbed everyone’s attention...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 12:20
movie_image: 
the highlights of the award function

MUMBAI :IIFA 2023 took place recently in Abu Dhabi. Many actors like Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi, Esha Gupta, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Urvashi Rautela, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor, Rakhi Sawant and others attended the award function.

A lot of interesting things happened at the award function that grabbed everyone’s attention...

Salman Khan-Vicky Kaushal’s hug

 

 

So, during the press conference of IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi, a video of Salman’s security guard sort of pushing Vicky had gone viral. While Vicky opted not to give a clarification on it, at the award function the two actors were seen hugging each other and even that video went viral on social media.
Hrithik Roshan dances on the song Ek Pal Ka Jeena

 

 

Hrithik Roshan won Best Actor award at IIFA 2023 for his performance in Vikram Vedha. On stage, the actor danced on his famous song Ek Pal Ka Jeena and even Vicky Kaushal shook  a leg with him.

 

Fan kisses Siddharth Nigam

 

 

Siddharth Nigam is one of the biggest names in the TV industry, and now, after Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, he is slowly making a mark in the Hindi film industry. At the IIFA, a fan asked Siddharth if he can kiss him on cheeks and he sweetly agreed.

Rakhi Sawant’s oops moment

 

 

Where there’s Rakhi Sawant, there will be drama. The actress had an oops moment at the red carpet. But, she handled the wardrobe malfunction very well.

Varun Dhawan takes the house down with Nach Punjaban

 

 

Varun Dhawan is one of the most famous actors we have in the Hindi film industry. The actor performed at IIFA 2023, and his performance took the house down. He came into the audience and started dancing.

Well, it looks like IIFA 2023 was surely a grand entertaining event.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

