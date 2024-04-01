Wow! Imran Khan and Rumored Girlfriend Lekha Washington Glam Up for Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding

MUMBAI: Actor Imran Khan, the cousin of bride Ira Khan, graced the wedding ceremony of Ira and Nupur Shikhare in a classic black tuxedo. Adding to the glam quotient, Imran was accompanied by his rumoured girlfriend, Lekha Washington, who looked stunning in a traditional ensemble. The couple's pictures from the celebration have become a talking point on social media.

Lekha Washington took to her Instagram story to share a collage of six pictures capturing their candid moments. Imran Khan exuded charm in his black tuxedo paired with a bow, while Lekha donned a black blouse layered with a red sheer ethnic shrug. She completed her look with maroon and golden lehenga, accessorized with a golden necklace and a matching matha patti. The couple's chemistry was evident in the pictures, with Imran looking lovingly at Lekha.

Imran Khan's appearance at Ira Khan's wedding comes after the actor attended the low-key engagement ceremony of Ira and Nupur in November 2022. The wedding was a family affair, with close friends like Mithila Palkar and Prajakta Koli in attendance.

The star-studded event also saw the presence of industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, warmly welcomed by Aamir Khan. Imran and Lekha's stylish entrance and candid moments have added a touch of glamour to the joyous occasion.

Rumours surrounding Imran Khan and Lekha Washington's relationship surfaced when the duo was spotted together in February of the previous year, holding hands and sparking dating speculations. Lekha, known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films, shared the screen with Imran in the 2013 film "Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola." The duo has been spotted at various events together, reinforcing the dating rumours.

Imran Khan was previously married to Avantika Malik, and they share a daughter named Imara. Reports of their separation emerged in 2019, and last year, it was confirmed that Imran and Avantika had decided to go their separate ways.

As Imran Khan and Lekha Washington's relationship continues to be a subject of intrigue, their stylish presence at Ira Khan's wedding adds an extra layer of glamour to the Bollywood celebrations.

