Wow! Imran Khan shares his fond memories from the sets of Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Actor Imran Khan’s Instagram account has become a source of interesting trivia. After sharing trivia about his films like I Hate Luv Storys and Delhi Belly, Imran recently shared a post about shooting for his 2013 film Gori Tere Pyaar Mein.
MUMBAI:  Actor Imran Khan’s Instagram account has become a source of interesting trivia. After sharing trivia about his films like I Hate Luv Storys and Delhi Belly, Imran recently shared a post about shooting for his 2013 film Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. 

The actor shared that working with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and director Punit Malhotra for the second time made him feel very comfortable and optimistic.

Imran shared several pictures from the sets of the film, whose village scenes were shot on a set erected in Mumbai’s Film City. The actor, who had earlier worked with Kareena in the 2012 movie Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, said that even though Gori Tere Pyaar Mein was shot in the scorching summer heat, he had a great time shooting for the film.

Sharing behind-the-scene pictures from the sets, Imran Khan wrote in the caption, “Gori Tere Pyaar Mein was launched with much enthusiasm. It would be my second time working with director @punitdmalhotra and also my second time sharing the screen with @kareenakapoorkhan so there was a sense of comfort and optimism. Our first schedule was in Bengaluru, a city very dear to me; I attended The Valley School there for a few years, and many of my core memories feature Brigade road, Nagarjuna’s chilli chicken, and the legendary Corner House (Cake Fudge gang unite!). The Bengaluru shoot was a blast, particularly ‘Dhat Teri Ki.'”

The actor also shared that he was shooting Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaraa (OUATIM) simultaneously. He wrote, “You may be surprised to learn that most of the remaining scenes were shot on sets in Film City Mumbai… the village set, in fact, was built in the same place that years before had been the site of the Mall Road set from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander! It was also conveniently located across the street from the massive set constructed for OUATIM. I remember shooting ‘Tayyab Ali’ during the days, then peeling off my moustache while I walked across the street to shoot night scenes for Gori.”

Imran ended the caption with, “The summer of 2013 was one of the most gruelling, exhausting periods of my life, as I juggled my time completing these two films. But take a look at my face in every one of these pictures; you can tell I was having fun.”

Imran Khan’s fans and film enthusiasts flooded the post’s comment section. A fan wrote, “There is something very comforting about your post. It shows the only thing which last forever is the perception and memories. One of the most brilliant page I’ve ever come across.” Another follower commented, “Bhot hogya ab please come back (This is enough, please come back).”

Imran was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti along with Kangana Ranaut. After that, he went on a sabbatical. In 2018, Imran directed a short film titled Mission Mars: Keep Walking India.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

 

