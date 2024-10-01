Wow! Inside Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s Alibaug Holiday Home: Cricketer Gives a Tour of White-Themed Haven

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli, the renowned cricketer, and Anushka Sharma, the Bollywood actress, have created a serene retreat in Alibaug that mirrors their personalities. The white-themed holiday home is an extension of their love for tranquility and family moments.

In a tour of their newly constructed holiday home, Virat Kohli emphasized the essence of creating a space that feels like a home away from home. The coastal town of Alibaug, located south of Mumbai, serves as the perfect getaway for the couple.

A distinctive feature of the house is the deliberate absence of a television in the living room, highlighting its role as a space exclusively reserved for meaningful conversations. Virat expressed the importance of shared meals with family, a practice he values deeply.

The cricketer revealed that despite his busy schedule, family remains his top priority. Alibaug offers them a peaceful escape from the hectic pace of life. Kohli's favorite part of the house is its outdoor space, although he acknowledged that a true holiday is a rarity for him, as he maintains a disciplined diet and training routine even during vacations.

The home, built on a 10,000-square-foot plot, is a Californian Konkan-style four-bedroom villa that celebrates "raw luxury." It incorporates natural materials like pristine stones, exotic Italian marbles, raw travertines, and Turkish limestones. The house also integrates biophilic principles, emphasizing a connection with nature.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, married since 2017, have a daughter named Vamika. The Alibaug holiday home stands as a testament to their commitment to a peaceful and family-centric lifestyle.

Credit: The Indian Express



