Wow! Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding: The loved couple would register their nuptial ahead of Udaipur marriage

Today, on January 3, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will tie the knot. In front of authorities, they would register their marriage at Taj Ends in Mumbai between 2-4 pm. Only friends and family are invited to the lavish banquet that will take place at the Taj Lands End after this.
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare

MUMBAI: On January 3, 2024, Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, and her longtime partner Nupur Shikhare plan to get married. Later in the day, the couple will also throw a celebration for their close friends and relatives. Exclusive information regarding their lavish Udaipur wedding has been obtained by a popular news portal.

Today, on January 3, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will tie the knot. In front of authorities, they would register their marriage at Taj Ends in Mumbai between 2-4 pm. Only friends and family are invited to the lavish banquet that will take place at the Taj Lands End after this. After that, the pair will go to Udaipur, where a lavish wedding is scheduled. The wedding in Udaipur is scheduled for January 8.

The couple's families attended pre-wedding festivities at Nupur Shikhare's house one day prior to their marriage registry. The wedding of Ira and Nupur in Udaipur will be followed on January 13 by a lavish reception in Mumbai. Bollywood's A-listers are anticipated to attend the star-studded celebration.

Ira and Aamir were photographed in informal attire on January 2, while Ira's mother Reena Dutta, and Kiran Rao were spotted wearing Mahastrian attire.

Ira Khan recently revealed photos from her pre-wedding event, Kelvan, in Maharashtra. Along with other family members, pictures from the celebration feature Ira's friend and actress Mithila Palkar, Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao, and their son Azad Rao Khan.

Aamir Khan initially stated in an interview that the wedding would happen in the first half of 2024. Aamir stated after confirming the date, "Ira is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is - waise toh pet name unka naam Popoye hai (his pet name is Popeye) — he is trainer, he has arms like Popoye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that they are so happy together. They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other."

Nupur is also Aamir Khan's fitness instructor. When Ira first met him in 2020, they connected it right away. They had been spending quality time together for the past three years. They decided to formally establish their relationship and make it official after dating for a while.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 11:42

