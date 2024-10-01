Wow! Ira Khan's mother-in-law, Pritam Shikhare has a Bollywood connection and cherished bond with Sushmita Sen

As everyone is aware, Nupur worked with several well-known people, such as Ira's father, Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen, and others. However, did you know that he comes from an artistic family? His mother, the accomplished Kathak dancer Pritam Shikhare, is related to Sen and Bollywood.
movie_image: 
Pritam Shikhare

MUMBAI: The news of Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, being married to famous fitness instructor Nupur Shikhare has the tabloids in a frenzy. Following the formal registration of their marriage in Mumbai, the pair will now exchange vows in Udaipur by Marathi customs.

The relationship between Sushmita Sen and her daughter Nupur Shikhare's mother, Pritam Shikhare, who is a trained Kathak dancer and well-known figure in the dance industry, is thanks to Ira Khan. She even schooled her older daughter, Renee Sen, in Kathak, in addition to Sushmita Sen.

The Main Hoon Na actress previously posted a video of her daughter and Pritam performing the dance move. In the caption of the Instagram video that Sushmita posted, she was also referred to as Guru Maa.

"What a feeling to be THEIR audience!!! My little Renee blossomed into a graceful kathak dancer under the divine guidance of our joyful gurumaa Pritam Shikhare. Sharing mother's pride & a teacher's divine grace."

In Udaipur today, Ira-Nupur is hosting a sangeet ceremony. The two will exchange vows at 4 p.m. on January 10th. On January 13, the couple will throw an industry reception party in Mumbai. A number of celebrities, including Juhi Chawal, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Fiilmibeat

Aamir Khan Dhoom3 Ira Khan Agastu Foundation Reena Dutta Netherlands Nupur Shikhare Junaid Khan Euripides Greek tragedy Medea Kiran Rao Movie News Bollywood movies Bollywood stars Bollywood actors Bollywood Fashion TellyChakkar
