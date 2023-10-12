Wow! Ishaan Khattar on the possibility of getting a chance to dance with Hrithik Roshan, 'Life would be come full circle'

Actor Ishaan Khatter, who has been receiving appreciation for his performance in biographical war film 'Pippa', recently shared that he would like to dance with actor Hrithik Roshan.
MUMBAI: Actor Ishaan Khatter, who has been receiving appreciation for his performance in biographical war film 'Pippa', recently shared that he would like to dance with actor Hrithik Roshan.

Also read - Aww! Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter wish Neliima Azeem in special ways, take a look

Ishaan conducted an "Ask Me Anything" session on Instagram where a fan asked him, "We want you to dance with Hrithik Roshan...He appreciated your Dance many times."

To this Ishaan replied, "Would be a (full circle) moment for me My first memories as a dancer are dancing to Ek Pal Ka Jeena for my mom and brother."

Recently, Hrithik praised the dancing skills of Ishaan in song titled 'Main Parwaana' from 'Pippa'.

Talking about 'Pippa', produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film features Ishaan, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

Based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the film is written by Menon, Tanmay Mohan, and Ravinder Randhawa.The title of the film is a tribute to the amphibious war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), popularly known as "Pippa," akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water. This wartime saga narrates a story of patriotism and traces the coming of age of Captain Balram Mehta (essayed by Ishaan) of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron. Together, Balram Mehta and the Indian Armed Forces exemplify valour and courage, in a war for the liberation of another country.

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Ishaan Khatter makes first public appearance with rumored GF Chandni Bainz, is it official?

The film is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, Hrithik is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Fighter'. 'Fighter' is being touted as India's first aerial action film. It is directed by Siddharth Anand.

The film is set to release across cinemas on January 25, 2024. Apart from that, Hrithik also has 'War 2' alongside Jr NTR in his kitty.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - midday 


    
 

Ishaan Khattar Pippa Hrithik Roshan main parwaana Mrunal Thakur Priyanshu Painyuli Soni Razdan Bollywood TellyChakkar
