Wow! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth drops major couple goals as they soon to embrace parenthood

Have a look at the latest video of cute couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth setting some lovely couple goals as they are soon to become parents
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 04/08/2023 - 19:01
movie_image: 
Wow! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth drops major couple goals as they soon to embrace parenthood

MUMBAI:Actress Ishita Dutta who was seen and loved in the movie Drishyam is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood, the actress has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her movies, character and her cuteness.

As we know actress Ishita Dutta got married to Vatsal Sheth, and they have been blessing the internet feed with some cute couple goals which indeed getting some amazing response from the fans and audience. They are indeed one of the most loved jodis we have on social media, who denied love and togetherness.

The couple is now all set to become parents, the actress is soon to become a mom, and now there is a video which is getting viral all over where they both are having the best time sharing some romantic moments and giving some couple goals.

 

 

ALSO READ – Interesting! After RRR, moviegoers want to see Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR together in War 2

Indeed this video defines nothing but love and togetherness, they both are looking very cute and the fans are not keeping calm but are showering love and blessings as they are all set to embrace parenthood.

Well we can say that this little babymoon is surely grabbing the attention of the fans, and they both are the perfect example of love and companionship in recent times.

What are your views on this video of Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan to flag off shoot of their next film in May

Ishita Dutta Vatsal Sheth TARZAN THE WONDER Drishyam BOLLYWOD COUPLE Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 04/08/2023 - 19:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Aww! Abhimanyu decorates Abhir’s hospital room to give him the warmth of his home
MUMBAI:   Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Exclusive! Tejasswi Prakash and Rohit Shetty to be the first guests on the upcoming show of COLORS “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Wow! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth drops major couple goals as they soon to embrace parenthood
MUMBAI:Actress Ishita Dutta who was seen and loved in the movie Drishyam is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we...
From performing together to performing in front of judge Terence Lewis, Shivanshu Soni mesmerizes everybody with his spectacular performance on 'India's Best Dancer Season 3'
 MUMBAI : With a few hours to go, the excitement for Sony Entertainment Television's brand new edition of "India's Best...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Really! LK and Monica want Prachi to avoid Josh, Avani and Babbar at all cost
MUMBAI:      Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the...
Katha Ankahee:Romantic! Viaan confesses his love to Katha with a beautiful quote
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Wow! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth drops major couple goals as they soon to embrace parenthood
Wow! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth drops major couple goals as they soon to embrace parenthood

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Rajpal Yadav and Mushtaq Khan to be seen in Shivam Yadav Sinha's next
Exclusive! Rajpal Yadav and Mushtaq Khan to be seen in Shivam Yadav Sinha's next
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan to flag off shoot of their next film in May
Anurag Basu
Anurag Basu makes dosa for Anupam Kher on 'Metro In Dino' set
Alia Bhatt
Interesting! After RRR, moviegoers want to see Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR together in War 2
Bollywood
Must Read! It's high time Bollywood should stop remaking South and give original content?
Gumraah
Must Read! Gumraah box office collection day 1: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer takes a dull start, collects less than Rashtra Kavach OM