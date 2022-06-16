Wow! It is going to be Akshay Kumar versus Aamir Khan at the box office in August

Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan is all set to release on 11th August. On the other hand, Aamir Khan starrer Lal Singh Chaddha will be releasing on the same date. We are going to see yet another clash at the box office.

MUMBAI : Over time, we have seen many movies facing clashes at the box office, from Lagan and Gadar to Om Shanti Om and Saawariya. These box-office clashes have always created excitement among fans.

After locking horns in 1994 with Suhaag and Andaz Apna Apna and in 2007 with Welcome and Taare Zameen Par, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan are all set to clash again at the box-office.

Yes, Bollywood is now all set to witness yet another clash. Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan is now all set to face a direct clash with Aamir Khan, who is all set for Laal Singh Chadha.

Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan will be hitting the big screens on 11th August, and the much-awaited Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which also has Kareena Kapoor in the leading role, will be releasing on the same day. 

No doubt it is going to be a major clash between Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan on 11th August 2022, and it will be exciting to see which movie will win the hearts of the audience.

Latest Video