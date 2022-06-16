Wow! It is going to be Akshay Kumar vs Aamir Khan at box office in the month of August

Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan is all set to be released on 11th August whereas on the other hand Aamir Khan starrer Lal Singh Chaddha will be releasing on the same date, we are going to see yet another clash at the Box Office

 

MUMBAI : Over the time we have seen many movies coming together and facing clashes at the box office, from Lagan vs Gadar to Om Shanti Om vs Saawariya, these box office clashes have always created excitement among the fans.

No doubt, even if there is a box office clash the movie which is loved by the audience definitely makes way to the fans and audience and does not leave a single chance to get some positive response.

Having said that Bollywood is now all set to witness yet another clash which is going to be between Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, yes you heard right, Akshay Kumar who is all set with his movie Raksha Bandhan is now all set to face a direct clash with Aamir Khan who is all set for the movie Laal Singh Chadha.

ALSO READ – 'Laal Singh Chaddha' tested Aamir's patience as it was in the works for 14 years

Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan will be hitting the big screens on 11th August whereas on the other hand Aamir Khan starrer much awaited Laal Singh Chaddha will be releasing on the same day which also has Kareena Kapoor in the leading role.

No doubt it is going to be a major clash between Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan on 11th August 2022, and it will be exciting to see which movie will win the hearts of maximum audience.

For which movie are you excited, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Oops! Netizens slam Tara Sutaria for copying Malaika Arora, see reactions

Latest Video