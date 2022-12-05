Wow! It is going to be Ranveer Singh vs Tiger Shroff on Christmas 2022, Read more

MUMBAI : Over the time Bollywood had witnessed some amazing clashes, how can we forget the clashes like Lagaan and Gadar, Om Shanti Om and Saawariya, no doubt it is the Destiny of the movie which will get love from the audience and which will face rejection from the audience.

Having said that we are all set to witness one more clash coming from the Bollywood industry during the Christmas 2022. And this time it is going to be between Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh.

Yes you heard right Tiger Shroff is all set with his action thriller Ganapath which is all set to hit the big screen on Christmas 2022 whereas on the other hand, Ranveer Singh is also all set to be seen in the upcoming comedy flick titled Cirkus.

Talking about the movie Ganapath, it has Tiger Shroff along with the actress Kriti Sanon and it is directed by Vikas Bahl for now the movie will be releasing on Christmas 2022 and talking about the movie Cirkus it has Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in the leading role and it is directed by Rohit Shetty.

No doubt it will be a treat to watch this amazing talent on big screen clashing with each other. What are your views on this another clash coming from the Bollywood industry and for which movie are you excited for, do let us know in the comments section below.

