Wow! It was a 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' reunion at Sonnalli Seygall wedding, have a look at the pictures

Pictures from Sonnalli Seygall’s wedding are getting viral all over the internet. Here are a few sneak peeks from inside, which are getting lots of love as it marks the reunion of the cast of the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 14:27
movie_image: 
Seygall wedding, have a look at the pictures

MUMBAI : Two of the most loved movies of Indian Cinema, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2, made a place in everyone’s hearts with its relatability factors and some great comedy.

The cast of the movie comprises some beautiful talents like Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kartik Aryan, Omkar Kapoor, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Raj and few others.

As we know, actress Sonnalli Seygall got married recently and the sneak peeks of her marriage party are getting viral all over the internet. More than that, the pictures of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' star cast coming together to celebrate their dear friend's big day wins everyone's hearts. Fans are super happy to watch the cast together once again in a single frame.

AOS READ – Mystery! Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz shares a blurry picture with a man; writes, “He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack”

In the above pictures, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ishita Raj, along with Omkar Kapoor and pretty bride Sonnalli Seygall, indeed look stunning in these clicks. It was a treat to watch them together in a single frame, having a good time. 

What are your views on the Pyaar Ka Punchnama cast? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.  

ALSO READ – EXCLUSIVE! Kabir Singh fame Abhay Dheeraj Singh roped in for the movie Six Nine Five

 

Pyaar Ka Punchnama Nushrratt Bharuccha Sonnalli Seygall SONNALLI SEYGALL WEDDING Kartik Aaryan ISHITA RAAJ Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 14:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actor Yogesh Tripathi says working with producers Binaiferr Kohli and Sanjay Kohli for 15 years has been amazing: They’re like a family
MUMBAI: For any artist, comedy is not an easy genre to explore. More so, as Yogesh Tripathi aka Daroga Happu Singh (...
Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar box office collection: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan stays rock steady on its second Friday; Sunny Deol starrer takes a good start
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in no mood to slow down at the box office....
Must Read! Shiny Ahuja, the promising actor whose career took a U-turn after being accused of molestation, here’s all you need to know about him
MUMBAI : Shiny Ahuja made an impressive debut in the film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and never looked back. People sat up...
EXCLUSIVE! Rupali Ganguly on receiving several awards for Anupamaa: I have done many iconic shows but never won awards, however, it got so much recognition for Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly has become nationwide famous for her character Anupama which she portrays in Star Plus' popular...
Here are 5 makeup tips from the stunning Shenaaz Gill, the brand ambassador of Sugar Pop, India's premier homegrown cosmetic brand:
MUMBAI:Start with a clean canvas: Always cleanse and moisturize your face before applying makeup. This helps create a...
The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Archana Puran Singh skips a heartbeat as RJ Naved plays this dangerous prank on her
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
Recent Stories
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar
Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar box office collection: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan stays rock steady on its second Friday; Sunny Deol starrer takes a good start
Latest Video
Related Stories
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar
Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar box office collection: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan stays rock steady on its second Friday; Sunny Deol starrer takes a good start
Shiny Ahuja
Must Read! Shiny Ahuja, the promising actor whose career took a U-turn after being accused of molestation, here’s all you need to know about him
Gadar
Must Read! "Nostalgic" The fans says as Gadar gets re released, have a look at some more comments
Nysa Devgn
Wow! Here's all you need to know about Nysa Devgn’s rumored boyfriend Vedant Mahajan who hosts lavish parties in Mumbai, Delhi, and London, through his event management company
Never Have
WOW! Saami Saami in Never Have I Ever 4, Dil Bole Haddippa in Ms Marvel and more Indian songs that were used in international movies and series
Ileana D’Cruz
Mystery! Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz shares a blurry picture with a man; writes, “He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack”