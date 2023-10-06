Wow! It was a 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' reunion at Sonnalli Seygall wedding, have a look at the pictures

MUMBAI : Two of the most loved movies of Indian Cinema, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2, made a place in everyone’s hearts with its relatability factors and some great comedy.

The cast of the movie comprises some beautiful talents like Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kartik Aryan, Omkar Kapoor, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Raj and few others.

As we know, actress Sonnalli Seygall got married recently and the sneak peeks of her marriage party are getting viral all over the internet. More than that, the pictures of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' star cast coming together to celebrate their dear friend's big day wins everyone's hearts. Fans are super happy to watch the cast together once again in a single frame.

In the above pictures, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ishita Raj, along with Omkar Kapoor and pretty bride Sonnalli Seygall, indeed look stunning in these clicks. It was a treat to watch them together in a single frame, having a good time.

