Wow! It's a Eid release for Heropanti 2, check out the latest poster and the release date of the movie

MUMBAI: The movie which gave one of the finest action stars to the Bollywood industry Tiger Shroff, Heropanti was indeed one of the most loved movies. Tiger Shroff got some amazing responses from the fans and he received some warm welcome in the Bollywood industry. His action and dance has been the talk of the town since then.

Ever since the sequel of the movie Heropanti was announced the fans were eagerly waiting for the further information with regards to the project, earlier we have seen the first look of the movie and got some amazing response from the fans and today finally the release date of the movie is out with the latest posters.

Taking to his Instagram handle actor Tiger Shroff drops the latest poster of the movie Heropanti 2 which also has the release date which is 29th April.

As we can see the movie is all set to hit the big screen on Eid 2022. In the poster we can see the stylish action star Tiger Shroff along with Tara Sutaria and she looking extremely hot. Indeed right from the poster we won't be wrong in saying that the movie will be high on action.

The movie promises double action double the entertainment, these posters have indeed increased the excitement level among the fans and we look forward to see the teaser and trailer of Heropanti 2.

The film is directed by Ahmed Khan, written by Rajat Arora and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

