Wow! Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na stars Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh's viral picture sparks the buzz of new project collaboration

A photo of Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh together went viral recently, sparking rumors among followers about a possible collaboration. An Instagram user posted the photo of the two celebrities posing and smiling together.
MUMBAI: Fifteen years after its premiere, the romantic comedy 'Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na,' starring Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, is still a viewer's favorite. A photo of them posing together went viral recently. This has led to a frenzy of rumors that the two are working together on a future project.

(Also read: What! Imran Khan has an epic reply to netizens who demanded refund of ticket cost for his films Luck and Kidnap

When Genelia Deshmukh disclosed in a recent interview that she and Imran Khan are in touch and have a strong bond, fans' suspicion increased. Following the release of the film, fans expressed their enthusiasm and hope for a sequel starring the two.

One fan wrote, “Jaane Tu is my ABSOLUTE favorite movie. I would actually scream louder than I ever have, if they work together again.” Another one commented, “If they make a JTYJN but where Jay and Aditi are parents, I would LOVE IT.” “o my god yes yes yes please. just look at them haye,” read another remark on the Reddit post.

The 'Trial Period' actress stated that although their children are currently attending the same school, they often catch up at school. Imara, Imran Khan's daughter, is nine years old. Rahyl and Riaan are the two sons of Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh.

(Also read: Really! Imran Khan reveals that the reel actor in his movie I Hate Luv Storys was based on a real Bollywood actor, Read on to know who

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

