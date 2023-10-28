Wow! Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na stars Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh's viral picture sparks the buzz of new project collaboration

MUMBAI: Fifteen years after its premiere, the romantic comedy 'Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na,' starring Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, is still a viewer's favorite. A photo of them posing together went viral recently. This has led to a frenzy of rumors that the two are working together on a future project.

A photo of Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh together went viral recently, sparking rumors among followers about a possible collaboration. An Instagram user posted the photo of the two celebrities posing and smiling together. Instagram user Geneviva Aranha shared the photo with the comment, "Always lovely to meet these two! (sic)."



When Genelia Deshmukh disclosed in a recent interview that she and Imran Khan are in touch and have a strong bond, fans' suspicion increased. Following the release of the film, fans expressed their enthusiasm and hope for a sequel starring the two.

One fan wrote, “Jaane Tu is my ABSOLUTE favorite movie. I would actually scream louder than I ever have, if they work together again.” Another one commented, “If they make a JTYJN but where Jay and Aditi are parents, I would LOVE IT.” “o my god yes yes yes please. just look at them haye,” read another remark on the Reddit post.

The 'Trial Period' actress stated that although their children are currently attending the same school, they often catch up at school. Imara, Imran Khan's daughter, is nine years old. Rahyl and Riaan are the two sons of Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh.

