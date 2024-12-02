Wow! Jackky Bhagnani's Mumbai house lits up ahead of marriage, hee is the video

MUMBAI : Ever since there were rumors and news of Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani dating each other secretly the fns were showering ll the love for the lovely couple and now we have seen this lovely jodi attending different industry every and parties together and givnig some major couple goals, well now these are the topic since today as the wedding of Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani have been fixed and the wedding card is floating all over the internet since morning.

Well now there is a video getting viral all over the internet where we see the house of actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani with the lightnings and decoration, the preparation of the marriage has begun already and this video is the proof, well the fans all over are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for couple Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani and they are waiting for yet another industry wedding and some major goals.

Also read-Must Read! 10 Years of Rakul Preet: A Glance at the Dynamic Actors She's Worked With

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will get married on February 21 in Goa in the presence of their closest friends and family. The wedding card is the talk of the town confirming that the wedding will be beachside in Goa.

It was the year 2021 when Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official through instagram posts and since then they are grabbing the attention and are the talk of town.

What are views on this and how excited are you for this new wedding of B Town, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Rakul Preet Singh: Being an actor has still not settled in my head