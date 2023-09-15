Wow! Jacqueline Fernandez seen holidaying with Selena Gomez, see viral pics

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez is a well known name and face in the Hindi film industry. She has been part of successful films like Housefull 3, Race 2, Drive and many more. She is not only a much loved actress, but also a dancer and her stage performances leave audiences mesmerized.

The Saaho actress was recently seen vacationing in Tuscany, Italy with friends. Among a group of friends we can also see international singer Selena Gomez in pics with her. The pics went viral after Caroline Franklin shared the group pics on her social media page.

jacqueline fernandez and selena gomez would be a perf duo pic.twitter.com/afTHVrv0YY — آوا (@gxivenchyy) September 19, 2023

Jacqueline was last seen in the film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, 'Attack: Part 1' with John Abraham, and had a special song in ‘Vikrant Rona’. She has also signed Rohit Shetty's upcoming film 'Cirkus' starring Ranveer Singh and ‘Ram Setu’ along with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

