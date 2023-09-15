Wow! Jacqueline Fernandez seen holidaying with Selena Gomez, see viral pics

The Saaho actress was recently seen vacationing in Tuscany, Italy with friends. Among a group of friends we can also see international singer Selena Gomez in pics with her.
MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez is a well known name and face in the Hindi film industry. She has been part of successful films like Housefull 3, Race 2, Drive and many more. She is not only a much loved actress, but also a dancer and her stage performances leave audiences mesmerized.

Also Read-Oops! Kareena Kapoor to Jacqueline Fernadez, take a look at these B-town celebs who became victims of MMS Leak

The Saaho actress was recently seen vacationing in Tuscany, Italy with friends. Among a group of friends we can also see international singer Selena Gomez in pics with her. The pics went viral after Caroline Franklin shared the group pics on her social media page.

Check out the pictures here;

Jacqueline was last seen in the film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, 'Attack: Part 1' with John Abraham, and had a special song in ‘Vikrant Rona’. She has also signed Rohit Shetty's upcoming film 'Cirkus' starring Ranveer Singh and ‘Ram Setu’ along with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Also Read-Sad! Jacqueline Fernandez is reportedly losing out on films after the ED accused the actress in money laundering case

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Latestly 

Jacqueline Fernandez Selena Gomez Tuscany Italy Saaho Housefull 3 Race 2 Drive Movie News TellyChakkar
