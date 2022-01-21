WOW! Jaideep Ahlawat gives a sneak peek into his character in the film An Action Hero

MUMBAI: Bhaagi 3 and Raazi fame actor Jaideep Ahlawat gives his fans a sneak peek about his next film with Ayushmann Khurrana. Taking to his social media handle, the actor shared a teaser of the film An Action Hero. He wrote I am Joining This Chase & Let the Chase Begin … Tighten up your seatbelts and get ready for the chase as ME joining @ayushmannk

In the animated teaser, we can hear Jaideep Ahlawat’s voice giving a sneak peek about what his character be like from the film. The voiceover says, "After a lot of difficulties he has managed to separate the politician and the boxer. I wanted to forgive you as a politician but the boxer inside me won’t let you out."

An Action Hero is directed by Anirudh Iyer and produced by Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The script is written by Neeraj Yadav. The film will also star Anushmann Khurrana in the leading role.

A few days back, it was reported that Ayushmann Khurrana will be flying to London to start the shooting of the film. The movie is reportedly set to offer slick action and an offbeat satirical sense of humor which will also depict an artist's journey, behind and in front of the lens.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui along with Vaani Kapoor. The film revolved around Khurrana's character falling in love with Vaani's character only to later find out that she is a transwoman. The film was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film was much appreciated by the audience and the critics for its unique content.

