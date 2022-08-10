WOW! Janhvi Kapoor in NTR 30, Ananya Panday in Call Me Bae and more; here’s look at the line up of these young actresses

MUMBAI: While actresses like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu and others have an interesting line up of films, we have the younger lot of the actress like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others who also have a great line up.

So, today, let’s look at the list of projects these younger lot of actresses have in their kitty...

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Dhadak in 2018. In five years, she has been a part of six projects, and now, she has three interesting films lined up. She will be seen in Bawaal (releasing in October 2023), Mr & Mrs Mahi (releasing this year), and NTR 30. Well, the audience is very keen to watch her in NTR 30 as it will mark her Telugu debut and the movie will also get a pan-India release.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has three films and one web series in her kitty right now. She will be seen in movies like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Vikramaditya Motwane’s next, and Dream Girl 2. Well, recently, it was also announced that she will be seen in a web series titled Call Me Bae.

Sara Ali Khan

In the younger lot, Sara Ali Khan is someone who has an amazing line up. She will be seen in movies like Gaslight, Laxman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Jagan Shakti's next with Tiger Shroff, Murder Mubarak, and Metro In Dino. Clearly, we will get to see a lot of Sara Ali Khan.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon failed to impress her fans in her last two releases, Bhediya and Shehzada. Now, she has some interesting films like Adipurush, Ganapath, The Crew and a rom-com with Shahid Kapoor lined up.

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar made her debut with a flop film like Samrat Prithviraj. But, she now has four films lined up, a film opposite Vicky Kaushal, Tehran, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and VT 13 (bilingual film).

