WOW! Janhvi Kapoor in NTR 30, Ananya Panday in Call Me Bae and more; here’s look at the line up of these young actresses

Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and many more young actresses have a great lined up. Check out the list of their upcoming movies and web series below...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 10:38
movie_image: 
Janhvi Kapoor

MUMBAI: While actresses like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu and others have an interesting line up of films, we have the younger lot of the actress like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others who also have a great line up.

So, today, let’s look at the list of projects these younger lot of actresses have in their kitty...

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Dhadak in 2018. In five years, she has been a part of six projects, and now, she has three interesting films lined up. She will be seen in Bawaal (releasing in October 2023), Mr & Mrs Mahi (releasing this year), and NTR 30. Well, the audience is very keen to watch her in NTR 30 as it will mark her Telugu debut and the movie will also get a pan-India release.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor to star in Tezaab remake?

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has three films and one web series in her kitty right now. She will be seen in movies like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Vikramaditya Motwane’s next, and Dream Girl 2. Well, recently, it was also announced that she will be seen in a web series titled Call Me Bae.

Sara Ali Khan

In the younger lot, Sara Ali Khan is someone who has an amazing line up. She will be seen in movies like Gaslight, Laxman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Jagan Shakti's next with Tiger Shroff, Murder Mubarak, and Metro In Dino. Clearly, we will get to see a lot of Sara Ali Khan.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon failed to impress her fans in her last two releases, Bhediya and Shehzada. Now, she has some interesting films like Adipurush, Ganapath, The Crew and a rom-com with Shahid Kapoor lined up.

Also Read: Shocking! Nupur Sanon made a shocking Revelation about her sister Kriti Sanon and Prabhas's relationship

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar made her debut with a flop film like Samrat Prithviraj. But, she now has four films lined up, a film opposite Vicky Kaushal, Tehran, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and VT 13 (bilingual film).

Which actresses’ upcoming projects are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Janhvi Kapoor NTR 30 Ananya Panday Call Me Bae Sara Ali Khan Gaslight Kriti Sanon Adipurush Manushi Chhillar Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 10:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Exposed! Sahiba exposes Angad’s PR stunt
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale- a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Pandya Store: What! Devansh sneaks into Raavi's house
MUMBAI :Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Sad! Lakshmi begs Rishi to marry Malishka
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. Fans are in awe...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Amazing! Maan and Dilpreet finally come together with a twist
MUMBAI:Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Must Read! Akshay Kumar has been injured multiple times on the sets of his movies; the actor always does stunts on his own
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and reportedly the actor got injured on the sets...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar
Must Read! Akshay Kumar has been injured multiple times on the sets of his movies; the actor always does stunts on his own

Latest Video

Related Stories
Akshay Kumar
Must Read! Akshay Kumar has been injured multiple times on the sets of his movies; the actor always does stunts on his own
Pradeep Sarkar
RIP! Mardaani director Pradeep Sarkar passes away
Must Read! With Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik’s cryptic post about divorce, here’s a look at celebrities who announ
Must Read! With Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik’s cryptic post about divorce, here’s a look at celebrities who announced their divorces on social media
OMG! Who is Raghav Chadha with whom Parineeti Chopra was spotted?
OMG! Who is Raghav Chadha with whom Parineeti Chopra was spotted?
Sunil Grover gives an update on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's shoot, "Mostly, I am done..." - Exclusive
Sunil Grover gives an update on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's shoot, "Mostly, I am done..." - Exclusive
What! Did Avantika Malik just confirm her divorce with Imran Khan with a cryptic post?
What! Did Avantika Malik just confirm her divorce with Imran Khan with a cryptic post?