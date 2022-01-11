WOW! Jasmin Bhasin and Gippy Grewal start shooting for THIS film

MUMBAI: Actors Jasmin Bhasin and Gippy Grewal announced that they have started shooting for their Punjabi film Honeymoon. The shooting of the film began on 11th January 2022 in Punjab. Taking to the social media handle, the cast has shared the pictures from their Mahurat shot for the film.

Sharing the announcement, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted a couple of pictures from the film’s sets from the first day of the shoot and wrote, “GIPPY GREWAL - JASMIN BHASIN TEAMED FOR PUNJABI FILM... #GippyGrewal and #JasminBhasin star in #Punjabi film #Honeymoon... Directed by #AmarpreetGSChhabra... Produced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar, #HarmanBaweja and #VickyBahri... Filming begins today in #Punjab.

Actress Jasmin Bhasin took to her social media handle, where she shared a few of the pictures from the sets of the film. In the pictures, she was seen wearing a blue suit with pink duppata and a pink sweater. She looks like a new bride as she sports chooda. She wrote, A new journey begins, Honeymoon starring @gippygrewal & me is the ultimate Punjabi comedy-drama coming soon to tickle your funny bones. Directed By @amarpreetchhabra. Filming begins today Produced By #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar #HarmanBaweja @vicky_bahr.

Honeymoon is directed by Amarpreet Chhabra and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Harman Baweja, and Vicky Bahri.

