Wow! Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureishi reveals details about Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam's home studio

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, released in theaters yesterday, and the movie has been receiving great reviews from critics and audiences alike. In the film, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girja Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Aaliyah Qureishi and Lehar Khan are a part of SRK’s core team.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 03:30
movie_image: 
Aaliyah

MUMBAI: Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, released in theaters yesterday, and the movie has been receiving great reviews from critics and audiences alike. 

Also read - Jawan review! A massy entertainer with a never seen before avatar of Shah Rukh Khan

In the film, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girja Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Aaliyah Qureishi and Lehar Khan are a part of SRK’s core team. Aaliyah Qureishi has now shared some fun anecdotes with SRK from the sets of Jawan. She also revealed that King Khan’s son AbRam Khan has a little home studio.

Aaliyah Qureishi is a musician, and she recently revealed that on the sets of Jawan, Shah Rukh arranged for a jam session. While speaking with India Today, Aaliyah said that during the first schedule of Jawan, SRK’s manager Pooja told him that Aaliyah is a musician. 

“So he said, 'Oh you know, AbRam also has a little home studio. He's also really into music. Tomorrow after dinner, we'll jam.'” While Aaliyah thought that Shah Rukh must have said it just like that, turns out SRK actually arranged for guitars, and the whole setup.

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A post shared by Jhalli / Aaliyah Qureishi (@jhalliverse)

“I thought he had said it just like that because it's a big set and you forget, you get busy. But he remembered and he actually got two guitars, a mic stand, a mic, a speaker, he got a whole home set up. I played him some of my original music and it was just really nice,” she said.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Aaliyah also shared a series of pictures from Jawan screening. In one picture, she was seen posing for a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan, while in another, she posed with her girl gang including Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan and others. 

Aaliyah also posted a boomerang video in which Deepika Padukone was seen kissing her cheek. “HAPPY JAWAN DAY,” she wrote.

Also read - Jawan review! A massy entertainer with a never seen before avatar of Shah Rukh Khan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, among others. Deepika and Sanjay Dutt also have special appearances.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

Shah Rukh Khan Nayanthara Vijay Sethupathi Sanya Malhotra Priyamani Girija Oak Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 03:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Beautiful! Saira Banu proposed Dilip Kumar for marriage in this unique way, read more
MUMBAI:  Veteran actor Saira Banu, who recently made her Instagram debut, often shares anecdotes and throwback pictures...
What! Divyanka Tripathi almost adopted a baby before Vivek Dahiya came into her life, deets inside
MUMBAI: Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are telly town’s ‘power couple’. Every photo of the duo is full of PDA and...
Throwback! When Shah Rukh Khan took a dig at Said Ali Khan after losing National Award to him
MUMBAI: Since Jawan is released, it makes sense to revisit the one film on which nearly everyone is agreed upon -- that...
Wow! Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureishi reveals details about Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam's home studio
MUMBAI: Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, released in theaters yesterday, and the movie...
Woah! Sunny Deol feels shy when asked about hugging Amrita Singh, this is what he has to say
MUMBAI:  As Gadar 2 nears the end of its run, actor Sunny Deol‘s victory lap for its success is also reaching its...
Jawan: WOW! Bhutanese Actor Sangay Tsheltrim praises Shah Rukh Khan and thanked him for accepting the role; says ‘for his age, he is very good with it’
MUMBAI: The success of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, in which he has a prominent role, is being celebrated by Bhutanese actor...
Recent Stories
SAIRA BANU
Beautiful! Saira Banu proposed Dilip Kumar for marriage in this unique way, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
SAIRA BANU
Beautiful! Saira Banu proposed Dilip Kumar for marriage in this unique way, read more
SHAH RUKH KHAN
Throwback! When Shah Rukh Khan took a dig at Said Ali Khan after losing National Award to him
SUNNY DEOL
Woah! Sunny Deol feels shy when asked about hugging Amrita Singh, this is what he has to say
Sangay
Jawan: WOW! Bhutanese Actor Sangay Tsheltrim praises Shah Rukh Khan and thanked him for accepting the role; says ‘for his age, he is very good with it’
Vicky Kaushal
Must Read: Vicky Kaushal’s respond to his family pressurising him and Katrina Kaif for ‘good news’; Says ‘Koi bhi nahi’
Raghav
Amazing! Raghav Chadha opens up on his first meeting with Parineeti Chopra; Says ‘I thank god every single day for giving her to me’