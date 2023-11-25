Wow! Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra feels she has proven herself enough; Says ‘Now I need big roles and spotlight’

MUMBAI: Ridhi Dogra's career as an actor has been really exciting. She has acted in a number of television shows and streaming films, including The Married Woman, Asur, and others. She most recently starred in Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan. The actress stated in a recent interview that she deserves big jobs right now because she has proven herself numerous times.

She said, “Your work should be enough to speak for you, and people should reach out and call you, and that has happened. I have got calls, but whether it materializes fully or not, let’s see.”

She makes note of the tendency to cast actors who are already well-known, she stated, “There is so much noise generally around certain people, and I am going to call them talentless, without having to make anybody, but because they are everywhere and they are papped, you will cast them, and it has always been like that, there is nothing new. There were times when I was just an audience, and I would look at some people and think to myself, ‘Why is this person acting, and why is that person not doing it?’ After being an actor and in the industry, you get it.”

The 39-year-old prefers to work with dedicated actors over those with close connections to the industry. She continued, “I have so much love from the audience, but the industry needs to wake up. What is it that you need to do to prove yourself? I have proved myself time and again. What is probably not there is that I am nobody’s sister, nobody’s daughter, nephew or niece.

I am going to keep pushing it, wherever I can. If you work in a factory, and the factory owner is more comfortable talking to his bhatija, over the guy who is putting in hours and hours, you can’t do anything. I have proven myself enough, now I need the big roles and spotlight.”

The actor also makes the point that a lot of people in the movie industry have a tendency to cast the wrong people. She mentions, “I want them to take actors who are diligent and take their work seriously. Put your money on people who are hardworking. I put my heart and soul into whichever role I play, chaahe chotta ho chaahe bada. But that doesn’t mean I will not express my desire.”

