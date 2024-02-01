Wow! John Abraham buys extravagant bungalow in Mumbai's prestigious locale at THIS whopping cost; Details revealed

MUMBAI: Since the early 2000s, Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham has won millions of hearts with his fitness and stunning looks. He has established himself as one of Bollywood's most bankable stars and wants to live a private life away from the limelight.

The Jism actor is making waves right now since he has purchased an extremely costly brand-new house in Mumbai's top region of Linking Road. The reason for purchasing the home has not been revealed.

John Abraham has purchased a magnificent two-story mansion on Linking Road in Khar for a whopping Rs 75 crore. The 13,138-square-foot home is owned by 81-year-old Pravin Nathalal Shah, who lives in Pennsylvania with his family of ten other people.

Shah's other property, according to property consulting Indextaps.com, contains an open land area of 7,722 sq ft and a two-story 5,416 sqft bungalow named Nirmal Bhuvan on the 372, Linking Road, Khar West. Abraham currently lives in Bandra West with his wife, Priya Runchal, in a sea-facing apartment. Furthermore, the 51-year-old actor's broker revealed that the star paid Rs 4.25 crore in stamp duty to the BMC on December 27. According to Indextap.com, John registered the housing agreement with ten members of the Shah family.

Aside from real estate, the actor enjoys sports and has invested in several businesses related to food and beverages, community, fitness, and lifestyle. He also owns two sports teams: the Guwahati-based Northeast United, which competes in the Indian Super League, and the Delhi Waveriders, which competes in the Indian Hockey League.

In terms of work, John Abraham was recently seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. He is working on several projects, including The Diplomat, Tehran, Tariq, and Vedaa.

