Wow! John Abraham Entertainment’s first Malayalam film to hit the theatres on THIS date

MUMBAI: John Abraham took to his Instagram to share that John Abraham Entertainment debut Malayalam production `Mike` will be out in theatres on August 19 this year. "JA Entertainment`s first Malayalam film "MIKE" in Cinemas on 19th August 2022. #Mike," he shared. Helmed by Vishnu Shivaprasad, `Mike` features debutant Ranjith Sajeeev and `Thanneer Mathan Dinangal` fame Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles.

Also Read: Ouch! Netizens bashed out John Abraham for his recent remarks on OTT platform, see reactions

After learning about the film`s release date, fans expressed their excitement on social media. "Woah. Can`t wait for the film," a netizen commented. "All the best for your first Malayalam production, " another one wrote.

The Pathaan actor also shared a new poster of the film in which the actors are seen sitting on a bike.`Mike` has been touted as a coming-of-age movie, which is scripted by Ashiq Akbar Ali.

Also Read: Ouch! Netizens bashed out John Abraham for his recent remarks on OTT platform, see reactions

Meanwhile, John is busy promoting his Bollywood film `Ek Villain Returns`, which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Excited about the film, John said, "When I read the script of Ek Villain Returns, I knew it was what I wanted to do because it was like a homecoming for me. "

Mohit Suri`s directorial is the sequel to his 2014 hit film, Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The new version will hit the theatres on July 29.

Credit: Zee News