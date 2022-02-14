Wow! Juhi Chawla's daughter Jhanvi Mehta wins hearts during IPL auction; fans say she is taking the legacy ahead very well

MUMBAI: Pictures of Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan from the recent IPL auction event are doing the rounds on social media. Fans can't keep calm and are sharing these pictures as they love that the brother and sister are representing Shahrukh Khan at the IPL event.

Indeed, the actor's children are getting some amazing comments from fans. They are saying that the legacy of their father is being taken ahead very well by them.

Another name that is grabbing the attention of fans all over is Jhanvi Mehta, daughter of Juhi Chawla. Yes, Jhanvi is all over social media for her beautiful looks and presence at the IPL auction events.

There are many pictures of the star kid along with Suhana and Aryan Khan, which are being loved by fans.

ASO READ – (Heartbreaking! Aryan Khan has house arrested himself after his release from jail, reveals a close source)

Fans are sharing these pictures on social media and saying that they have a beautiful reason to watch the IPL this season, and that is Jhanvi Mehta.

In one picture, we can see Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla from a previous event, and in another, we can see Jhanvi Mehta and Aryan Khan taking their legacy ahead.

What are your views on this? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Amazing! These gal pals of Bollywood give us major friendship goals)