Wow! Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan to share the big screen for Karan Johar’s next, deets inside

MUMBAI: Exciting news for all Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's fans. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will soon reunite for Karan Johar's film. Shah Rukh and Kajol might make a special appearance in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

Reportedly, " Shah Rukh who has a choco block schedule might give a day to Karan Johar for his shoot and most probably they will do the shooting in Mumbai itself. Also, the appearance of the couple is yet to be decided.

Whether it will be a special song or a special scene. Karan Johar is damn excited to be back as director after a long time and so he making sure everything is perfect that will leave his fans excited and satisfied by the film.

Karan Johar is one of the most celebrated filmmakers and he shares a great rapport with almost everyone in the industry. The filmmaker donned the director's hat with Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahani after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and in that film, Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's ex-husband.

The film also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra in prominent roles. Indeed this film is going to be special in every way.

