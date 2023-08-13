Wow! Kajol opens up about taboos and how films reflect the society, "Sex was a normal part of our culture"

On the work front, Kajol will next be seen in Kriti Sanon’s maiden production film Do Patti, which will be released on Netflix.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 07:45
movie_image: 
Kajol

MUMBAI: Kajol is supposedly so spontaneous that she might be slurping on a smoothie, chatting up a storm before a shot and then face the camera and shed copious tears without glycerine. And then she’ll come back and finish the smoothie and ask you for some hot goss and then fill in the details herself. 

Also read - What! Kajol reveals being restless during her wedding with Ajay Devgn, says “it was taking too long”

Sex is just a physical manifestation of lust. Lust, according to her means being high, being passionate about anything. So there were a lot of girl talk and candid quips that took place in her interview with Zoom. 

She’s happy that after spending two decades in the industry, she’s still considered a top star and is getting author-backed roles even now.

While talking about sex, she says, "Sex was a normal part of our culture; even sex education, for that matter, was part of our culture at one point. It was not hidden; it was not something that one talked about. It is a natural part of our lives. And then a time came when we stopped talking about it. It became a taboo topic. If you ask today’s generation, 12, 13, 14, and 15 years old, then it is a reversal. They think that it is part of your life. It has come back to its original state. It is not all of your life; it is one part of it. I think somewhere down the line, films reflect what is in society. So if these lust stories are working, there should be a reason for them, and there may also be an audience for them who is ready to see and listen to them."

Also read - Funny! Kajol felt bad for Shah Rukh Khan because of THIS hilarious incident, check it out

On the work front, Kajol will next be seen in Kriti Sanon’s maiden production film Do Patti, which will be released on Netflix.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Filmfare 


    
 

Kajol Ajay Devgn Lust Stories 2 Do Patti The Trial Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 07:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Amitabh Bachchan used to get upset with late Irrfan Khan on the sets of Piku, Sutapa Sikdar reveals
MUMBAI: Late actor Irrfan Khan is considered to be one of the most talented stars in Indian Cinema. He was admired not...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: What! Garry kidnaps Simran, Veer suspects
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Wow! Kajol opens up about taboos and how films reflect the society, "Sex was a normal part of our culture"
MUMBAI: Kajol is supposedly so spontaneous that she might be slurping on a smoothie, chatting up a storm before a shot...
Faltu: Sad! Faltu and Neel get engaged, Ayaan gets teary eyed
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
What! Susmita Sen reacts to being trolled for the Taali poster; “I thought, how can they do that to me?”
MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen ruled the OTT with her performance in Aarya seasons 1 and 2. Now, she is ready for her next OTT...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh no! Sahiba's heartbeat doesn't revive, Angad realises his love for her
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
Amitabh Bachchan
What! Amitabh Bachchan used to get upset with late Irrfan Khan on the sets of Piku, Sutapa Sikdar reveals
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Must Read! With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani doing well at the box office, let’s look at Alia Bhatt’s success ratio
Utkarsh Sharma
Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Utkarsh Sharma on his debut film Genius becoming a flop, “I was disappointed, but I was not dejected”
Pathaan
WOW! Gadar 2 takes a bumper opening at the box office; here’s a look at the top 5 highest openers of 2023
Esha
Wow! Esha Deol spotted with brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, take a look
Jawan
WOW! Atlee to have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan
Rani
Must Read! Rani Mukerji says, “There will be no other Shah Rukh Khan ever”