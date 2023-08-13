Wow! Kajol opens up about taboos and how films reflect the society, "Sex was a normal part of our culture"

MUMBAI: Kajol is supposedly so spontaneous that she might be slurping on a smoothie, chatting up a storm before a shot and then face the camera and shed copious tears without glycerine. And then she’ll come back and finish the smoothie and ask you for some hot goss and then fill in the details herself.

Sex is just a physical manifestation of lust. Lust, according to her means being high, being passionate about anything. So there were a lot of girl talk and candid quips that took place in her interview with Zoom.

She’s happy that after spending two decades in the industry, she’s still considered a top star and is getting author-backed roles even now.

While talking about sex, she says, "Sex was a normal part of our culture; even sex education, for that matter, was part of our culture at one point. It was not hidden; it was not something that one talked about. It is a natural part of our lives. And then a time came when we stopped talking about it. It became a taboo topic. If you ask today’s generation, 12, 13, 14, and 15 years old, then it is a reversal. They think that it is part of your life. It has come back to its original state. It is not all of your life; it is one part of it. I think somewhere down the line, films reflect what is in society. So if these lust stories are working, there should be a reason for them, and there may also be an audience for them who is ready to see and listen to them."

On the work front, Kajol will next be seen in Kriti Sanon’s maiden production film Do Patti, which will be released on Netflix.

