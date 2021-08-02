WOW! Karan Deol starts shooting for his upcoming movie “Velley” with Abhay Deol

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol, was immensely loved by the viewers for his debut movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which was directed by his father Sunny. Ever since then, the fans are eagerly waiting for another project of the actor, and now, here is an update.

Actor Karan Deol is all set to share the screen space with his uncle Abhay Deol for his upcoming movie. The actor today took to his Instagram account and shared an amazing BTS picture with Abhay Deol while he was shooting for the project.

Here is the post :

Sharing this BTS moment the actor said, "Dimpy chacha" with love. "I would like to thank 'Dimpy chacha' (uncle) for always having my back! He has always been an inspiration for me and working with him is something I will always cherish," "I am excited for everyone to see what we have been shooting for,"

The actors are shooting for the upcoming film 'Velley', produced by Ajay Devgan and directed by Deven Munjal.

How excited are you to see the duo together in a movie? Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to Tellychakkar.