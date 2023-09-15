Wow! Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt collaborated once again for the movie Jigra, here is the announcement video

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt is on a roll, the actress was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and was loved by the fans all over, well now there is the announcement of her new movie. The actress will be seen in the upcoming thriller titled Jigra.

Yes there is good news for all the fans of the actress Alia Bhatt, she will be seen in the upcoming thriller titled Jigra which will be produced by Karan Johar and directed by Vasan Bala. Taking to his instagram handle Karan Johar announced this movie

This is yet another collaboration of the actress Alia Bhatt with Karan Johar after so many hits in a row, and this time it is along with Vasan Bala who is known for his great filmmaking in a unique way. We have seen movies like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Monica, O My Darling coming from the side of the director.

Did you know this will be 12th collaboration of the actress Alia Bhatt with Karan Johar and the excitement is at peak since the movie has been announced.

The movie Jigra will be hitting the big screen on 27th September 2024, what are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

