Wow! Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash was all about balloons, exotic flowers, lavish décor; PICS INSIDE

Karan Johar is one of the most popular filmmakers in Bollywood. He has gifted Bollywood with some hit films. The filmmaker rang in his 50th birthday on May 25.
MUMBAI: Karan Johar is one of the most popular filmmakers in Bollywood. He has gifted Bollywood with some hit films.

The filmmaker rang in his 50th birthday on May 25 in style in the presence of his close pals from the industry such as Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Seema Khan, Gauri Khan, and others.

Talking about the bash, the balloons said it all: Fabulous at 50! The lavish décor at Karan Johar’s birthday is something that needs your attention, it has long white candles, exotic white flowers, crystal chandeliers, dim lights, and more! A man with a three-tier birthday cake was also seen entering Karan’s house. Karan Johar used his rooftop as a perfect party spot. Shared by Karan’s close friend Manish Malhotra, the clipping shows long dining tables placed in a line and decorated with flowers and candles. Sharing the video on Instagram, Manish wrote, “The most beautiful setting tonight @karanjohar. Happy birthday!” According to reports, the filmmaker hired two celebrity chefs Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilachand for his party who cooked a memorable meal. One of them has previously created meals for America’s former President, Barack Obama and India’s former Prime Minister, Mr Manmohan Singh.

Check out pictures from Karan Johar’s birthday bash here.

On the professional front, Karan Johar is gearing up for his directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, among others.

What is your take on the pictures from Karan Johar’s birthday celebration? Hit the comment section.

